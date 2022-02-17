Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $56.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ternium by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ternium by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ternium
Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.
