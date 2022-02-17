Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

