The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.65

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.65 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 203.50 ($2.75). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 79,788 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company has a market cap of £74.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf bought 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.22 ($2,000.30). Also, insider Simon Dray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,833.56).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.