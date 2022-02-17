The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.