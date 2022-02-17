The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

