The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 221,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,877,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

