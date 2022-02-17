The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 221,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,877,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.