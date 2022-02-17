The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s 9th Largest Position

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,821 shares of company stock valued at $52,531,341 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

