The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

