The Crypto Prophecies Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $657,273.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $657,273.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07093277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,559.90 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002986 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,751,860 coins and its circulating supply is 96,581,208 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

