The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 33,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,312. The company has a market cap of $812.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.