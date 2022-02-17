The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.
Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 33,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,312. The company has a market cap of $812.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
