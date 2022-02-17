The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,406. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

