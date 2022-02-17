The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.