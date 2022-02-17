The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -32.64.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

