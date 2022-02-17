The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 342.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.