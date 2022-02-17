The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

