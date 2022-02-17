The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.