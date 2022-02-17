The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

