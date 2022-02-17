The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $974,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,401 shares of company stock valued at $214,121. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBH opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

