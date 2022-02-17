The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.83). Approximately 32,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 105,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £55.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.20.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.