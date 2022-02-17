ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of THMO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 51,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on THMO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $59,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

