Think Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,846,200 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Think Investments LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,846,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 0.9% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,383,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 212,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,481,279. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.