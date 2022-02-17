Tilden Park Management I LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VI accounts for about 0.3% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 326,015 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,158. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.