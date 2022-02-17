Titus Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.26. 214,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average is $232.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.