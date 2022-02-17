Titus Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.42. 982,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

