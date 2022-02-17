Titus Wealth Management Has $619,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 916,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,100,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

