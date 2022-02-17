Titus Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $78.20. 618,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,904,010. The firm has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

