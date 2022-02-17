Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 165,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

