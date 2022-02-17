Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.36 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

