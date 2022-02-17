TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $859,766.11 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $859,766.11 and $91,676.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.92 or 1.00025028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00069228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00363137 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

