Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Tokyu Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

