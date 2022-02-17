Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.