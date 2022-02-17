Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,061. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

