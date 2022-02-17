Tom Frohlich Sells 3,735 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $573.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

