Tonya Austin Sells 2,490 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64.

AtriCure stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

