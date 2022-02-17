Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Up 65.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $47.85 million and $224.50 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.51 or 0.00105017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.25 or 0.07041963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,715.56 or 1.00697316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00049127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.