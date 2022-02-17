Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$110.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

TSE TD traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, reaching C$107.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,497. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.02 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$100.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6349682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

