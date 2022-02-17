Toroso Investments LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,629,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.63. 5,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

