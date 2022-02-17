Toroso Investments LLC Sells 148,973 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,973 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.44. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,667. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

