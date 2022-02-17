Toroso Investments LLC Sells 367 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 68.5% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $512.30. 32,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.02 and its 200-day moving average is $494.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.