Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

