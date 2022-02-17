Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter.
BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,875 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.
