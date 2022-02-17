TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Update

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in TowneBank by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 5,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.