TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 1.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 40,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.