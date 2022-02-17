TownSquare Capital LLC Has $11.43 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fox Factory worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.21. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,152. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

