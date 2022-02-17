TownSquare Capital LLC Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $136,732,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.35. 13,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,350. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.13. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.