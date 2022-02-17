TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,987. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,759 shares of company stock worth $39,396,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

