TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 38,502 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,502 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,669. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

