TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $8.76 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 258,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $13,268,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $19,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

