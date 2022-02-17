TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $8.76 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 258,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $13,268,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $19,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYAN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
