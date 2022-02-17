Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 255,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 818,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

