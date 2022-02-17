TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce sales of $794.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $829.22 million and the lowest is $768.30 million. TransUnion reported sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

TransUnion stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,828. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

